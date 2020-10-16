DeMarco, Joseph J.

MARION/NEWARK: Joseph J. DeMarco, 58, Entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19th from 3 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 20th at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626. Joe loved and cared deeply for his family and he always thought more of others than himself. He loved spending time with his girls and enjoyed watching them play sports. Joe was a Buffalo Bills fan and always had fun going to the games. He loved to cook and was an avid reader. Joe was a 1981 graduate of Newark High School. He was employed by Empire Merchants North and always enjoyed seeing his customers when he worked as a delivery driver. Joe was a good friend, father, husband and family man who was loved by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Sharon; two daughters Julia and Jacqueline DeMarco; his mother Midge DeMarco; father Frank DeMarco; five sisters Stephanie DeMarco, Sandra Decker, Marcia (Matt) Kouwe, Martha (Tim Fenyn) Hutchinson and Angie (Bill Lupo) DeMarco; several nieces, nephews cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Dennis Decker. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com