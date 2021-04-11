DeMarse, David A.

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on Friday, April 9, 2021. David was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife, Judith.

He is survived by his children Tracy DeMarse, Steph (Soren) Lindahl, Geoff (Jen) DeMarse, Tim (Becca) Watson, Debi (Chris) Johnson, Kris (E.J.) Miner; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Sharon) DeMarse of Red Creek and sister, MaryEllen Miller of Ontario; several nieces and nephews.

During his time at Xerox, David was a friend and mentor to many; always willing to lend a hand or to share his knowledge with others. He held the respect of all his co-workers, regardless of their titles.

In addition to being a Xerox Retiree, David was also an Army veteran (1964-1968).

While in the Army, David worked his way to a rank of Specialist 5th Class, his service included the 301st ASA Battalion, supporting the 82nd Airborne Division. He was the recipient of several medals: The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal, just to name a few.

Once at home, you knew it was summer when you saw him outside on his lawn tractor, wearing cut-offs, making sure his lawn was “just so”.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (April 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service for David will be held on Saturday (April 17), 11 AM at Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Rd., Ontario, NY. To view David’s full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.