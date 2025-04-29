DeMass Jeanne R. 

WOLCOTT: It is with great sadness that our mother Jeanne DeMass died April 26, 2025 at Auburn Community Hospital.

In keeping with Jeanne’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

She was born November 24, 1936 to parents Pauline Bell and George Lemoine. Her young years were very hard. She and her sister and brother were in an orphanage at a young age. Her father was killed in war and her mother could not support three children during the depression. Her brother died there at the age of three. After a year and a half her mother was able to get them out of the orphanage. She spent her early years in Philadelphia, PA where she attended school with Wilt Chamberlain, and she also appeared on American Bandstand a few times. Her grandparents, John and Ruth Otis brought her to Wolcott where she thrived. She was a cheerleader, prom queen, best dressed and all around pretty popular. You could always tell when she was around by her laugh.

She worked various jobs in her younger years; Wolcott Bakery, telephone operator in Sodus, Candy striper at Auburn Hospital, doctor’s secretary and runway model for Macy’s in New York City. In later years she was a brownie leader, worked at Streeter’s Department Store for a long time, Bargain Center, and Laundry Assistance at the Pit Stop.

Jeanne and her late husband Pete loved dancing and could have been on Dancing with the Stars. They were king and queen at the Elks in the 60s. She loved doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, word searches and advanced coloring books with her fancy gel pens. She was a very good bowler who had won a grand tournament in New York State.

She loved life, going out to eat, shopping, hanging out with friends, cookouts, her husband cooking chicken, being at the lake, hotdogs and toasted marshmallows. She was always there when needed. Family was everything to her. She belonged to Forever Young Seniors, which she thoroughly enjoyed, and the Elks Lodge.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter Robin (Evan Tyler) Salerno of Wolcott, son John (Michele) DeMass of Tennessee, grandson Nathan Salerno, granddaughter Kelly LaPatra Guta, four great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law; Bill (Kathy) and Henry DeMass, many good friends and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanne’s favorite sayings were “see you later alligator” and “you’re a little bugger”.

She is now at peace and back with her husband, Peter DeMass, the love of her life. She will always be loved and missed by her daughter and best friend, Robin