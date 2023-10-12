DeMay, Carol Ann

SODUS: Born April 9th, 1947.

Our Mom passed away peacefully with loved ones and family by her side at Clifton Springs Hospital on September 28, 2023.

She fought extremely hard but finally succumbed to a rare painful disease. Carol’s genuine love for caring for children started during her innocent youth as she took on the role of a big sister loving and caring for her younger siblings. This took away much of her right to a childhood. However, she continued this innocent and overpowering love for caring and taking care of those she loved. Her Children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren benefited from this special ability she had. This included friends and neighborhood children.

Carol always made people laugh and was laughing often. Family members, neighbors and new friends knew this and we will all cherish this as we remember "Mom". Just over the past few years she became involved with bingo and other fun activities at the ElderONE Center in Newark, NY. She made friends quickly at this center and was extremely happy to spend time there. Carol will be missed by many for sure.

Carol is predecessed by her parents Terry (Violet) Parks, two grandchildren and her life long best friend Mary Ann Shoemaker.

She lovingly leaves behind her siblings, Terry (Sally) Parks, Dave (Maureen) Parks and Kathy (Albert) Parks. Her children, James DeMay, Tracy (Glen) Allen, Brenda (Mary) Williamson and Shelly (Peter) Cicero. Five Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her first husband Robert DeMay.

She also lovingly leaves behind several extended family members and close friends who have helped her daily for years.This includes several nieces and nephews along with cousins. She lovingly leaves behind Frank Rodriguez who was there for her at the end and who shared a special bond with Mom.

Carol will be placed where she wanted to be. She will be placed with her Grandmother who she loved and admired most growing up, Lillian Thran, and her Uncle, Dan Thran both predeceased.

Services for celebrating her life will be announced at a later date for family, friends and loved ones to share their respect and condolences.