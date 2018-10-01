DeMay, Dorothy G. “Dottie”

WALWORTH: After a period of illness, Dottie passed away on September 28, 2018 at age 76. She was born in Rochester, NY to Harrison and Maude Gentle. Dottie was predeceased by her sister, Margaret O’Dea and her brothers, Theodore and Donald Gentle. Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Roger DeMay; sons, Brian (Suellen) DeMay and Bruce (Tracey) DeMay; grandchildren, Jack, Rayna, Mason, Nathan and Sawyer; sisters, Nancy Lou Cornmesser, Sandra Knight, Kathleen (Clyde) Dora and Geri (Dave) Henning; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. God gave Dottie a gift to say goodbye to family and friends and go out on her own terms, with grace and dignity. In memory of Dottie, please share a condolence or message by visiting murphyfuneralservices.com.