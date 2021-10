MARION: Friderun (Bach) DeMay of Marion, New York passed peacefully in Needham, Massachusetts on October 25, 2021 at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband Gary and three children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer’s charity or charity of your choice in Frid’s name. To share a memory of Frid, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com