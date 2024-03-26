DeMay, Helen A.

MACEDON: Helen passed away on March 7, 2024. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert DeMay; siblings, Robert Doyle, James Doyle, and Jean Roets.

Helen is survived by her children, Steven (Carol), Randy (Elizabeth) and Daniel (Lesley) DeMay; grandchildren, Bradley (Meredith), Caitlin (Stephan), Andrea (Buckie), Jessica (Derek), Scott, Matthew and Josh (Chelsea); 6 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Youngman; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Tuesday (April 9) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her memorial service will follow at 7 PM. Helen will be laid to rest in Macedon Town Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Helen’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.