DeMAY, Laverne John 

WOLCOTT: Age 87, passed away peacefully July 27th. He was born to Raymond and Susie DeMAY on February 23rd, 1933. Vern graduated from Williamson Central High School in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Air force, serving as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He married Lena C. (Everett) DeMAY in 1958. After an Honorable discharge he worked at Cordite and Xerox. In 1960 he attained his Barber license, and served as “Vern the Barber” on main street in Wolcott until his retirement at age 85 on August 25th, 2018. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Susie, his loving wife Lena (1994), his brothers Rodger and Nelson, and his Sisters – in law. He is survived by his son Andrew R. DeMAY, his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. He was a member of the Wolcott Presbyterian Church. He served on the Wolcott Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp. in the 1970’s, was an active Member of the Wolcott Masonic Lodge, a member of the Wolcott American Legion, and a member of the Wolcott VFW. He was also an active flier, and had membership at the Weedsport Flying Club and Williamson Flying Club. He was a kind and generous man with his family and his community. His favorite saying was: “You only get sick on weekends and holidays”. Calling hours will be from 10:00-12:00 Thursday, August 06, with a funeral service at noon at the Farnsworth–Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery, social distancing and masks will be required. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to Masonic Hall, 6052 Lake Avenue, Wolcott, NY 14590, or the Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. www.catoredcreek.com