DeMers, Elizabeth M. “Bette”

NEWARK: Elizabeth M. “Bette” DeMers, 90, of Newark, NY and formally of Rhinebeck, NY and Dade City, FL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. Elizabeth was born on March 24, 1929, in Newburgh, NY; she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Lena E. (Clay) Chapman. She married Leo J. DeMers on May 28, 1949 in St. Augustin’s Church in Brooklyn, NY. Leo predeceased her on August 14, 2008. For many years, Elizabeth was an Assistant to Director in the Environmental Graduate Office at Bard College, Annandale, NY. She retired in 1995. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a longtime communicant at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michelle (Peter) DeRidder of Lyons, NY, Carol DeMers of Kingston, NY, Lynn DeMers of Tivoli, NY, Michael (Judith) DeMers of South River, NJ; her sister, Joan Lee Fortner; her six grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, Leo, her son, Richard DeMers, and grandson, Zachary DeRidder, predecease her. Memorial service will be held at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 am. Reception will follow in the church hall. Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.Burnett-White.com