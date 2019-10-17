Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 4th 2020, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

DeMers, Elizabeth M. “Bette”

by WayneTimes.com
October 17, 2019

NEWARK: Elizabeth M. “Bette” DeMers, 90, of Newark, NY and formally of Rhinebeck, NY and Dade City, FL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. Elizabeth was born on March 24, 1929, in Newburgh, NY; she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Lena E. (Clay) Chapman. She married Leo J. DeMers on May 28, 1949 in St. Augustin’s Church in Brooklyn, NY. Leo predeceased her on August 14, 2008. For many years, Elizabeth was an Assistant to Director in the Environmental Graduate Office at Bard College, Annandale, NY. She retired in 1995. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a longtime communicant at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michelle (Peter) DeRidder of Lyons, NY, Carol DeMers of Kingston, NY, Lynn DeMers of Tivoli, NY, Michael (Judith) DeMers of South River, NJ; her sister, Joan Lee Fortner; her six grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, Leo, her son, Richard DeMers, and grandson, Zachary DeRidder, predecease her. Memorial service will be held at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 am. Reception will follow in the church hall. Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.Burnett-White.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Schreiber, Jeffrey James

WALWORTH: Jeff passed away on July 30, 2020.  He was predeceased by his father, Francis “Pat” Schreiber.  Jeff is survived by his mother Virginia “Ginny” Schreiber; sisters, Regina Pinkney, Mary Goodwin and Julie Place; four nephews, two nieces, extended family and friends.  Jeff had a love for nature and a passion for gardening.  There will […]

Read More
Reed, Patricia McDorman

WOLCOTT: Patricia McDorman Reed, age 89, of Wolcott, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in the Town of Butler, October 18, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Harold W. McDorman and Marion Collins McDorman. She graduated from Leavenworth Central School in 1949, and then […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square