Demeurisse, Betty J. 

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully, in the early morning, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the age of 94. Betty was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all. Betty is predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Cyirel W. Demeurisse, and her daughter, June Bell. She is survived by her son, Jerrod "JD" (Tamara) Demeurisse; daughter Jean (Charles) Phillips; grandchildren Eric (Kim Leonard) Bell, Kevin (Michelle) Bell, Jeremy (Jean) Bell, Emily Demeurisse, Jayden Demeurisse; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522; where a service to celebrate the life of Betty will be offered on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10AM. Interment will follow in the Palmyra Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Betty may be made in the form of a donation to the Palmyra King’s Daughters, PO Box 172, Palmyra, NY 14522, where Betty was an honorary member. Please visit Betty’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a message, light a candle, or to upload a photo.