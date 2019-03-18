Obituaries
DeMinck, Mary
WALWORTH: Entered into rest peacefully on March 15, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert; sons; Herbert, Jr. and Charles Deminck; brother: Dennis VanStrien; daughter in law: Dianne DeMinck. Mary is survived by her loving children, Phyllis (Ralph, Jr.) Buys, Larry DeMinck, Paul (Kathy) DeMinck, Sandy (Gary) Alborn, Steve (Jeanne) DeMinck, Jan Plyter and Rick DeMinck; daughter in law: Debra DeMinck; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister: Trudy Longrod; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on March 20th from 4-7pm at Young Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on March 21st at 11:15am at the funeral home. Private burial in Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pines of Peace. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.
Latest News
Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark
More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th...
Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society
Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society...
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker...
Recent Obituaries
DeMinck, Mary
WALWORTH: Entered into rest peacefully on March 15, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert; sons; Herbert, Jr....
Ceratt, Janet C.
WOLCOTT: Age 62, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 16th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, of 38 years, Jody...
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the...