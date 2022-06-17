Powered by Dark Sky
June 17, 2022
DeMinck, Nancy J. (Grover) 

June 17, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted son, Dale R. DeMinck, fur baby Lia, family and friends on June 12, 2022, at the age of 80. 

Nancy was born on July 26th 1941, to her Mother and Father Anthony and Florence (Strussenburg) Grover and  Special Grandparents George and Clara Strussenburg. 

Nancy was a strong, caring, hard working person who was always there for family and friends and who was well loved. Nancy loved her flower gardens and vegetable gardens and always had a green thumb, Nancy loved to travel, and shop and spending time with family and friends.

Survived by her loving and devoted son, Dale R. DeMinck; her loving dog, Lia; brother, Gary Grover; a special cousin, JoAnn Strussenburg; and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 3-5 PM on Tuesday (June 21) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday (June 22), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake, Catholic Church in Ontario NY.  Nancy will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Nancy’s memory to the Wayne County Animal Shelter or St Jude’s Children Hospital.

