Deming, Geraldine Kathleen (Wood)

MACEDON: Gerry was born in East Rochester, NY on 6/16/1927 and she passed away peacefully on 9/25/2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Deming; mother and father, Frank and Kathleen Wood; mother and father in law, Jasper and Laura Deming; son, Christopher Deming; sister and brother in law, Gladys and Jack Holton I; brother in law, J. Edward Deming (K.I.A. - WWII); special great nephew, Michael Holton Jr. Gerry is survived by son, Mark (Sally) Deming of Macedon, NY; daughter in law, Shirley (Larry) Chase of Plattsburgh, NY; grandchildren, Shawndell (Lance) Benjamin, Nicholas (Carrie) Deming, and Erika Deming. 5 great grandchildren; special nephews, their wives and families: Jack II and Nancy Holton (Hardy, VA) and Michael Sr. and BJ Holton of Saratoga Springs, NY. Gerry was a fun-loving person who loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, movie night, catalog shopping, and services at the Wee Little Church at The Gardens. She was loved by all. We wish her peace and rest. The family would like to thank the patient care teams for the wonderful care provided to Gerry over the last 3 months; Rochester General Hospital 5-5100 Unit, Demay Living Center – Bilz Unit, Newark Wayne Community Hospital - ICU and Telemetry, and Lifetime (Hospice) Care. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 PM on Tuesday (October 6) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A private service will be held for Gerry’s family. Gerry will be laid to rest next to her husband in Macedon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans (DAV New York 15) www.dav.org. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Gerry’s Tribute Wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.