DeMott, James F. 

NEWARK: James F. DeMott, 86, died Thursday (September 6, 2018) at the Ontario Center Nursing Home in Canandaigua. Jim was born on November 28, 1931 in Newark, the son of the late Phillip R. and Alice Dale DeMott. He was a 1948 graduate of Newark High School. Jim served in the US Army for two years from 1954 to 1956. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was a photographer his whole life. Jim also held other jobs throughout his career, he had been a bartender; he drove truck for the NYS Thruway and for various construction companies. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Joanne Tando; Larry (Debi), William (Susie), Steven (Dawn), George II (Diane), Edward and Thomas (Lynn) DeMott. Jim was predeceased by his sibling George, Michael, Phillip and Mary DeMott. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM_ on Monday (September 10th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com