DeNeef, Randy J. 

BRISTOL/WILLIAMSON: At age 61, ushered into Heaven by his four sons to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Randy was the kind of man who made every person feel welcomed and valued. He was a devoted father to his boys and a proud "Poppy" to his many grandchildren. Nothing brought him greater joy than having his house full of family, especially during the holidays. Those were his happiest moments.

Gifted with a quick wit and a big heart, Randy was someone you could talk to about anything. He gave his time and his kindness so freely, which is why he had so many cherished friends. He truly loved people-giving without expectation, welcoming without hesitation, and loving without limits. He often said how incredibly blessed he was to have met so many wonderful people in his life.

Randy was also blessed with other gifts. He was artistic, had a natural rhythm, and could sing a sad song with deep conviction. If he wasn’t singing, you could usually find him outdoors in nature-hunting, fishing, or enjoying the quiet stillness of the mountains. Sharing those outdoor adventures with his boys brought him peace and contentment.

Professionally, Randy enjoyed a long and successful career as a banking executive with Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase. His career gave him and his family the opportunity to experience many different communities and areas along the East Coast.

Randy is survived by his treasured sons Joshua (Larissa), Seth (Heidy), Caleb (Kara), and Nathaniel (Keri) DeNeef; his beloved grandchildren: Makayla DeNeef, Ja’Vonie Freeman, Grayson, Willow DeNeef and Alynna Siri, Jackson, Cora, Charlee DeNeef and Sebastian Johnson; his siblings: Laurie (Les) Scharles, Alisha (Steve) O’Neil, and Aaron (Jina Porter) DeNeef. He is also survived by his beloved and cherished companion, Tim Pratt; lifelong friends, Mark Miller and Rich Bardo; along with many extended family members and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Young Funeral Home 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Williamson Bible Baptist Church 6463 Salmon Creek Road, Williamson, NY followed by his graveside service in Lake View Cemetery.

