What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

DeNeef, Randy J. 

September 16, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

BRISTOL/WILLIAMSON: At age 61, ushered into Heaven by his four sons to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Randy was the kind of man who made every person feel welcomed and valued. He was a devoted father to his boys and a proud "Poppy" to his many grandchildren. Nothing brought him greater joy than having his house full of family, especially during the holidays. Those were his happiest moments.

Gifted with a quick wit and a big heart, Randy was someone you could talk to about anything. He gave his time and his kindness so freely, which is why he had so many cherished friends. He truly loved people-giving without expectation, welcoming without hesitation, and loving without limits. He often said how incredibly blessed he was to have met so many wonderful people in his life.

Randy was also blessed with other gifts. He was artistic, had a natural rhythm, and could sing a sad song with deep conviction. If he wasn’t singing, you could usually find him outdoors in nature-hunting, fishing, or enjoying the quiet stillness of the mountains. Sharing those outdoor adventures with his boys brought him peace and contentment.

Professionally, Randy enjoyed a long and successful career as a banking executive with Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase. His career gave him and his family the opportunity to experience many different communities and areas along the East Coast.

Randy is survived by his treasured sons Joshua (Larissa), Seth (Heidy), Caleb (Kara), and Nathaniel (Keri) DeNeef; his beloved grandchildren: Makayla DeNeef, Ja’Vonie Freeman, Grayson, Willow DeNeef and Alynna Siri, Jackson, Cora, Charlee DeNeef and Sebastian Johnson; his siblings: Laurie (Les) Scharles, Alisha (Steve) O’Neil, and Aaron (Jina Porter) DeNeef. He is also survived by his beloved and cherished companion, Tim Pratt; lifelong friends, Mark Miller and Rich Bardo; along with many extended family members and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Young Funeral Home 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.  A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Williamson Bible Baptist Church 6463 Salmon Creek Road, Williamson, NY followed by his graveside service in Lake View Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.