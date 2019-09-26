DeNering, Marjorie 

NEWARK: Marjorie DeNering passed away surrounded by love on September 18, 2019. She was born in Clifton Springs on December 21, 1941 the daughter of Cornelius and Mary VanGee Martin. Marge graduated from Newark High School in 1959, where she met her high school sweetheart and lifelong companion, Kenneth DeNering. They married in 1960 and were soon raising their family of three. Marjorie stayed home while her kids were young and then worked many years at Wayne Floral and Ethan Allen Designs. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Marge was happiest when sewing, quilting, crafting and creating beautiful flower gardens. Marge and Ken shared a love of music, dancing, camping, and traveling, and especially enjoyed their many close friends. Marge’s love, compassion and quiet sense of humor will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ken; her children Wes and Linda, Andy and Javier, and Christine and Geoffrey Coffman; grandchildren Matthew, Lucas, Kameron and Danielle; her sister Janice Roloson, and many nieces and nephews. Marge was welcomed into heaven by her parents, brother-in-law, Raymond, and granddaughter, Jessica. Friends may call from 10 A.M. until Noon on Saturday October 19, 2019, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Followed by a funeral service at noon. Flowers are appreciated, as are donations made in Marjorie’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or the charity of your choice. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome