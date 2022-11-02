DeNering, Michael A. 

NEWARK: Michael A. DeNering, 69, died on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Michael was born on March 10, 1953 the son of the late Roger and Dorothy Hoad DeNering. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Geneseo. Upon graduating from Geneseo he went to work at Eastman Kodak in Quality Control, retiring after 28 years. He was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 1249. He was an avid bowler, golfer, ice fisherman and deer hunter.

He is survived by a son; Micah (Christine) DeNering; two granddaughters Madelyn and Hannah DeNering; a brother Steven(Mary) DeNering. He was predeceased by his parents.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com