May 12th 2023, Friday
Denner Jr., Raymond G.

by WayneTimes.com
May 12, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Raymond G. Denner Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Unity Hospital.

Services are being planned for a later date.

Mr. Denner was born in Watertown, NY, on September 17, 1950 the son of Raymond and Arlene Champion Denner Sr. For over 42 years, he worked for Mobil Chemical, Huntsman then Pliant. He was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and camping.  He especially loved his animals.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Dawn Raymer Denner; a son Jeffrey (Mary) Denner; a daughter Tina (Bill) Gates; three grandchildren Damiene and William Denner and Chelsea Gates; his parents Raymond Denner Sr. and Arlene Williams; mother-in-law Betty Raymer; sisters Patricia Spencer, Decie Butler, Cora Towsley; He was predeceased by his son Timothy.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

