Dennie Elizabeth “Beth”

NEWARK/CANANDAIGUA: H. Elizabeth Dennie, 81,died on Thursday (February 22, 2018) at Highland Hospital in Rochester. Beth was born on November 28, 1936 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late L. Anthony and Hazel Bishop Dennie. She was a 1954 graduate of Newark High School and earned an Associate Degree in Executive Secretarial Science in 1956. from Alfred State College. During high school, she had worked at Bloomer Brothers and after college for a short period at Taylor Instrument. She then started her career as legal secretary with the law firm of Thomas Biddle until his retirement. Beth worked a short while for Dennis Kehoe, Atty. before her retirement. Beth was a traveler and made many trips hitting five continents. She loved animals, specially her cats. An avid knitter, she belonged to serveral knitting groups. Beth is survived by three cousins Ricky Bishop of Ithaca, Robin Tillman of Waterloo and Jackie Shearer of Ga; some special friends Beth Wells, Jill and William VanAalst, Mernieddie Stein and Pat Guest. Funeral services will be private with burial in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to ones favorite charity. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com