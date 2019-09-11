Dennis, Joan Alice

NEWARK: Joan A. Dennis, 72 passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Wayne County Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Please join the for Joan’s memorial service at 3 PM on Sunday (Sept. 15th) at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, New York 14513. In memory of Joan, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Joan was born the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Miller) Norsen on Tuesday, January 21, 1947 in Newark, NY. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School. Joan retired form Pliant Corporation in Macedon. Joan often volunteered at the Humane Society of Wayne County. She enjoyed reading, but most of all Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Joan will be remembered by her children Chris (Dawn) Dennis and Donna (William) Forjone; grandchildren Brandy, Taylor and Nathan Forjone, Jared and Christian Dennis; brother, Gary Norsen; sisters Kay (Dennis) Hadcock, Karen Lawrence, Debbie (Michael) Mayeu and Cindy Brennan; sister-in-law, Sandy Norsen; several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by husband, Ernest J. Dennis and brother, Don Norsen. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com