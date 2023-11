PALMYRA/FAIRPORT: Elizabeth “Bette” Ann McGuire DeLooze, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 90. Bette was predeceased by her Husband of 64 years, Edmund, and parents, Bernard and Estelle McGuire. She is survived by her seven children: James (Leslie), Michael, Lisa (John) Gardner, Francis (Kristine Zenkel), Mary (Daniel) Brongo, […]