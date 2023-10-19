Denniston, James N. 

February 7, 1938 - October 14, 2023

MACEDON: James N. Denniston, (age 85), passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on October 14, 2023. James was born in Clifton Springs on February 7, 1938, the eldest of eight siblings, to the late Edward and Helen Ostrander Denniston. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Kathleen Pembroke Denniston; his sons John (Maureen) Denniston and Patrick (Joan) Denniston, daughters Joan (Bob) Herendeen, Marj (Steve) Frederick, Barb (Kevin) Heald and Judy (Patrick) Powell and 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; his brother George (Kathy) Denniston and sisters Louise Patterson, Sue Modzel and Lenny (Andy) Bills; brothers-in-law Charlie Sweeney, Larry Smith, George Barry and Paul (Carol) Pembroke, as well as many extended family members and special friends. James was predeceased by his granddaughter Dannielle Myra Heald, sisters Carol Barry, Ginny Sweeney and Peggy Smith, brothers-in-law Les Patterson, Bob Chapman and Ron Modzel, sister-in-law Chloe (Robert) Schmidt.

Jim spent his life in the service of others. Through his work in sales, at Edwards Shoe Store (Palmyra, NY) and as Sales Manager of Ampell Playtime Products (Honeoye, NY), as the Owner and Operator of Denniston’s Store (Macedon, NY) and in his long career in real estate as Co-Founder of Denniston/Welker Realtors (Macedon, Victor & Fairport, NY), Branch Manager for Prudential Rochester and HUNT ERA (Macedon) and as a broker of Commercial Real Estate, Jim impacted the lives of everyone he met through his gregarious spirit and generous heart.

Jim served as the President of the Macedon Chamber of Commerce, the Director and President of the Wayne County Association of Realtors and was a member and on the Board of Directors of the New York State Association of Realtors and the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors. He was Chairman and a member of the New York State Association of Realtors’ Professional Standards Committee and a member of the Palmyra-Macedon School Board. Jim was a Certified Instructor for New York State real estate education programs, was on the Advisory Board for Ontario Savings Bank (Palmyra, NY now Community Bank) and was a member of the Lions Club (Macedon, NY.)

“Celebration of Life’’ service time will be posted when available on rlyostfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jim’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd, Suite 110, Rochester, NY, 14618 and/or to the American Heart Association, 3500 Winton Pl #4, Rochester, NY 14623.