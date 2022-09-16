Dense, Ralph Milton

MACEDON: Ralph passed away on September 11, 2022 at age 85. He was born in Van Etten, NY to Milton and Clara Dense. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, daughter-in-law, Donna Dense, younger sister, Rosemary, and younger brother Jerry.

Ralph is survived by his sons, Brian Dense (Lisa Kisil-Dense) and Kevin “Sonny” Dense; grandchildren, Alexandra Dense (Andrew Poston) and Justin Dense; siblings, Leon Dense (Emily), Laura Smith, Barry Dense (Diane), and Sidney Dense (Kathy); many nieces and nephews.

Ralph graduated from Odessa-Montour High School in 1955, served in the National Guard for 6 years, and initially worked as a carpenter in the Southern Tier. He spent most of his career at Eastman Kodak as an electric motor repairman.

Ralph was a very creative craftsman, handyman around the house, and worked diligently with Shirley in the garden. He was a Webelos leader for several years, attended all childhood activities of both Brian, and Kevin. Ralph enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, and sailing. He later became very active in the First Baptist Church of Macedon, maintaining the building, performing repairs, and working the sound system during services.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Saturday (September 24) from 9:30 AM – 11 AM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where Ralph’s memorial service will be held at 11 AM. Ralph will be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to First Baptist Church of Macedon (earmarked for the Elevator Fund), 58 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502.