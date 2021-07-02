Dense, Shirley Ann

MACEDON: Shirley passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2021 at age 82. She was born in Clayton, NY to Harold and Elsie Brown. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Donna Dense.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Dense; sons, Brian Dense (Lisa Kisil-Dense) and Kevin “Sonny” Dense; grandchildren, Alexandra Dense (Andrew Poston) and Justin Dense; siblings, Mary Pound, Nick Brown (Lynn), and Dale Brown (Brenda); brothers and sister-in-law, Leon Dense (Emily), Laura Smith, Barry Dense (Diane), and Sidney Dense (Kathy); many nieces and nephews.

Shirley graduated from Odessa-Montour High School in 1957, as Class Salutatorian. Although she never competed in Scrabble formally, most people would agree she was the World Champion. To common public knowledge, she was undefeated throughout her life, in Scrabble. She moved to Macedon, from the Southern Tier, with her husband Ralph and son Brian in 1964, where she soon became the “neighborhood mom.” Kids played ball in the back yard and ate her famous chocolate chip cookies after the games. If there weren’t enough kids for a game, she would hit pop-flies to everyone. (She had been a very good softball player.) Shirley was also very creative, developing makeshift toys for any playtime situation and had a very good sense of humor.

She was deeply devoted to her husband and developing her two sons, Brian and Kevin by exploring nature, science, historical sites, playing games (particularly Scrabble) and contributing to their childhood interests. Shirley also worked hard to maintain all family connections, both direct and extended, through phone calls, letters and traveling to visit in person. She was an avid and skilled gardener, providing fresh and home canned vegetables for feeding her family with delicious natural foods year-round. Later in life, she became active in the First Baptist Church of Macedon and doing various activities with the Women of Wayneport Road (WoW). Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Saturday (July 3rd) from 10 AM – 12 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where Shirley’s memorial service will be held at 12 PM. Shirley will be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to First Baptist Church of Macedon, 58 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502.