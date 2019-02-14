Densmore, Patricia A. (Hartung)

ONTARIO/WOLCOTT: Patricia entered into rest peacefully (Friday) February 8, 2019 at age 87. Pat was born in Rochester, NY to the daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Hartung. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Peter; daughter, Susan (Agne) Boerman; brother, George Land. Patricia is survived by her children, Shirley (Bill) O’Leary, Barbara (Russell) Kuelling, David (Betsy) Agne, Dennis (Kathy) Agne; step-children, Karrie Rutherford and Michael (Susan) Densmore; sister in law, Anne (Richard) Fero; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Pat was a loving, caring, giving mother to all. Pat started her career as a waitress, then worked at Bausch & Lomb, Fanny Farmer and drove a station wagon school bus for BOCES for many years. After Pat moved to Wolcott she did rural mail delivery for years. Pat loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Making jams and canning fresh vegetables. Pat became very active in the North Rose United Methodist Church where she volunteered many hours at their thrift shop with her wonderful group of friends. Pat loved fishing at their camp up north and enjoyed their winters in Florida, where they would go to market and sell apples from New York. The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff on the 2 South wing at Newark Hospital for all their kindness and wonderful care while Mom was in hospice there. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday (February 22) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where Patricia’s funeral service will be held on Saturday (February 23) at 11 AM. Internment in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s name may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489, the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N. Main St., North Rose, NY 14516 or the East Penfield Baptist Church, 2635 Penfield Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting www.murphyfunerslservices.com.