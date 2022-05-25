Dentico, Josette M. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Josette was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Lena “Cellura” and Robert “Bob” Conklin. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony “Tony” F. Dentico a former firefighter for the City of Rochester. She is survived by her sons Robert A. (Peggy) Dentico and David J. (Tammy Neidermeier) Dentico; daughter Deneene G. (Michael Mann) Dentico Pugh; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, beloved sister-in-law and lifelong friend Mary Ann Asam; many other friends and family.

Josette was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker, spending much of her time lovingly cooking and baking for her family. She was an incredible chef and baker. She enjoyed gardening, being an antiques dealer and volunteering for the Red Cross. Services and burial are private. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.