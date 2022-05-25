Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 25th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Dentico, Josette M. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 25, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.  Josette was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Lena “Cellura” and Robert “Bob” Conklin. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony “Tony” F. Dentico a former firefighter for the City of Rochester.  She is survived by her sons Robert A. (Peggy) Dentico and David J. (Tammy Neidermeier) Dentico; daughter Deneene G. (Michael Mann) Dentico Pugh; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, beloved sister-in-law and lifelong friend Mary Ann Asam; many other friends and family.

Josette was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker, spending much of her time lovingly cooking and baking for her family.  She was an incredible chef and baker. She enjoyed gardening, being an antiques dealer and volunteering for the Red Cross.  Services and burial are private. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Dentico, Josette M. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.  Josette was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Lena “Cellura” and Robert “Bob” Conklin. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony “Tony” F. Dentico a former firefighter for the City of Rochester.  She is survived by her sons Robert A. (Peggy) Dentico and David J. (Tammy Neidermeier) […]

Read More
Plassche, Doris Ann

SODUS: Entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by family on May 22, 2022 at age 73. Predeceased by her parents: Leroy and Ruth Confer. Doris was a well-respected and dedicated nurse for many years. She enjoyed gardening, birds, camping and most of all spending time with her loving family. Survived by her loving husband of 53 […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square