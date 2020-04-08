DePaepe, Mary

MACEDON: Mary passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2020 in Florida. She was predeceased by her first husband, Howard F. Cauwels and husband, Morey De Paepe.Mary is survived by her children, Jon (Lisa) Cauwels of Macedon, Jim (Denise) DePaepe of New Mexico, Kim (Randy) Ransom of Florida, Marchelle Cauwels Harloff of Arizona, Annette (Nick) Geragi of Florida; 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; brother, Henry (Pat) Van Koevering and sisters, Eleanor Reed and Betty Miller. Mary enjoyed the early spring flowers and being in her yard taking care of her flower beds. She also enjoyed her time in Florida during the winter months and was a member of the Red Hatter Club. Services will be held and announced later this year. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservies.com.