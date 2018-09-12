DePaepe, Morris C.  “Morey”

MACEDON: Passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the age of 92. He was born on December 13, 1925 to the late Alfonso DePaepe and Romanie “Timmerman” DePaepe. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary “Malone” DePaepe on March 14, 1964; who was the daughter of Anne and Frank Malone of Macedon, NY; sister Rachel Hunt and his brother, Albert DePaepe. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary; children Jon (Lisa) Cauwels, James (Denise) DePaepe, Kim (Randy) Ransom, Marchelle Harloff and Annette (Nicholas) Geragi; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Morey served in the United States Army Military Police during WW II. He was a life member of the Macedon American Legion. He had been employed by GLF in Macedon as a welder and Maintenance man, and then went to work for DePauw Chevrolet in Macedon for ten years before taking on a job as a mail carrier with the United States Post Office in Macedon where he retired after thirty years of service. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation from 5-8PM on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A graveside prayer service will be offered at 10AM on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Howell Road, Palmyra, NY 14522. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the Ontario-Yates County Hospice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute, please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com.