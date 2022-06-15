Powered by Dark Sky
June 15th 2022, Wednesday
×
Depape, Gerard J. "Jerry"

by WayneTimes.com
June 15, 2022

 NEWARK: Gerard J. “Jerry” Depape, 75, of Newark, passed away Friday June 10, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a brief illness. 

Jerry was born April 4, 1947 in Brugge, Belgium. His family relocated to Marion, NY when he was a year old. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He was employed at Mobil Chemical and at Cadbury. Jerry was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Buffalo Bills and the Syracuse Orangemen. 

Jerry will be sadly missed by his wife of 38 years Denise (Darcangelis), and sons Patrick (Nadja), Thomas (Mary), Shawn, and Anthony; grandchildren Kaelan, Nolan, and Ivy; sister Diane (Steve) Doyle and brother Ed (Lou) Depape; sister-in-law Diane Darcangelis and brother-in-law David (Cheryl) Darcangelis; several nieces and nephews. 

He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Marie Depape, and infant son Michael. 

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home , Newark

