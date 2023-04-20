Depauw, Lillian May (Henry) 

NEWARK/PHELPS/MACEDON: Lillian M. DePauw, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 18, 2023) at the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Phelps.

Lillian Henry was born on November 5, 1935 to the late Mason and Mary Higgins Henry. She spent her career as a legal secretary for David Saracino at DeStaffan and Saracino, P.C. in Newark. She treated every task as if it were being done for a member of her family. Her work ethic at the law office and at home were beyond comparison. In her active life, she enjoyed playing golf and cards (she was a great Euchre and Pitch partner), reading novels, solving crossword puzzles, and watching almost all sports, including the Rochester Red Wings. She was an avid sports booster for Midlakes High School and especially enjoyed watching boys’ basketball with her husband, Don. She was also the biggest fan of her five granddaughters, attending any and all of their events as they grew up. Her favorite place was Gettysburg, PA with many stops at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg. She took special pride in her home on Pelis Road in Phelps where she hosted every holiday and welcomed family and friends with a delicious home-cooked meal and her signature chocolate chip cookies. She was always willing to drop everything, jump in the car, and meet everyone for an outing or get together; especially if it included a cold Michelob Ultra.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Don, who passed away on March 28, 2014; and by her sister, Lepha Lucille Henry on March 24, 2015.

She is survived by her sister, Clara J. Henry; two daughters Lorie (David) Maul of Macedon and Peggy (Paul) Donahue of Gananda; five grandchildren Rachel (Shane Berliner) and Emily (Brendan Comerford) Maul, Mallory and Miranda Velte, Giovanna Donahue; brother and sister-in-law Charles and Joanne DePauw and nieces and nephews Mike (Lori) DePauw, Kelly (Kevin) O’Mealia, and Shari DePauw.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made in Lillian’s memory to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.

