DePauw, Richard Thomas 

PALMYRA: Dick passed away on November 21, 2025. He was born at Thompson Hospital when it was on Main Street, Canandaigua on April 26, 1942. He was the only child of John DePauw and Anne Margaret (Swarz).

Dick lived his whole life in Palmyra, NY. He was close friends to Margaret McLaughlin and her husband, Jack. A long-time special friend of Barbara Boyce and her children, Scot, Heather, Craig and Colleen. Co-workers with Donna Wieland and her daughter, Kathleen Ann Zarcone and Sharon Celentano.

Dick was a student going through the changes of Palmyra & Macedon school districts joining together 75 years ago. He attended St. Bonaventure College, where he studied History and made the Dean’s List. Dick proudly served in the United States Navy and served in intelligence at Fort Mead in Maryland.

Dick worked for Chase Bank before joining the United States Postal Service, where he served as a clerk and Officer in Charge for twenty-nine years.

He was baptized in St. Anne’s Church, Palmyra, NY on June 14th, 1942 by Father Doran and remained a lifelong member.

He had a love for model trains and devoted one room in his apartment to his collection. Dick had museum quality displays and shelves showing his pride and joy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday (November 26), 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52. W. Main St., Macedon, NY. Burial will immediately follow at St Anne’s Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his parents.

Donations in memory of Dick may be directed to the Church. To leave a condolence on Dick’s tribute wall, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.