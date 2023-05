MARION: Kathryn “Kit” DePerna went home to her Lord on May 22, 2023 at age 80.

She is survived by her husband David; children: Paul Warner (Robin) and Cheri Winslow (Don); grandchildren: Andrew Winslow (Amber Frank) and Kathryn Brennan (Joseph).

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00pm at Grace Ridge Church, 4984 Ridge Rd, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 East Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522.

