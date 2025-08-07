What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Deppen, Diane K.

August 7, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

 NEWARK: Diane K. Deppen, 78, of passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. 

A private graveside service was held in Newark Cemetery.

Diane was born on December 8, 1946 the daughter of the late Melanchton and Mary DeCann Walters.  She was a graduate of Newark High School. For many years she worked at Hanover Manufacturing.  She loved to read.

She is survived by her son Jeffery Deppen; many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.   She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2021 and her sister Carol Reiss.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

