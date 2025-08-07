Deppen, Diane K.

NEWARK: Diane K. Deppen, 78, of passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A private graveside service was held in Newark Cemetery.

Diane was born on December 8, 1946 the daughter of the late Melanchton and Mary DeCann Walters. She was a graduate of Newark High School. For many years she worked at Hanover Manufacturing. She loved to read.

She is survived by her son Jeffery Deppen; many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2021 and her sister Carol Reiss.

