Deppen, Kenneth J.

NEWARK: Kenneth J. Deppen, age 76, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the American Cancer Society, ATTN. Memorials, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14620.

Kenneth was born on February 7, 1945 the son of the late Kenneth and Vida Bull Deppen. He was a graduate of Muncy Senior High School in Muncy, PA. On April 29, 1967 Ken married his love Diane Walters. For 25 years, he, worked at Sarah Coventry in Newark and then worked another 16 years in the maintenance department at Chase Manhattan Bank. He was an avid deer hunter and woodworking was one of his favorite pass-times.

Mr. Deppen is survived by his wife Diane; a son Jeffery; three sisters Tina, Angela, and Julie; six brothers Garry, Allen, Richard, David, Charles and John. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Donna.

