DePugh, Jayne V. 

NEWARK: Jayne DePugh, 68, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by family at Rochester General Hospital.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at Newark Fellowship Baptist Church, 401 Stuart Avenue, Newark 14513 for Jayne’s memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Newark Fellowship Baptist Church, “Music Ministry” 401 Stuart Ave., Newark, NY 14513 in memory of Jayne.

Jayne was born the daughter of the late JV and Elvi Lee (Taylor) Hood on Thursday, December 16, 1954, in Memphis, TN, and graduated from Oakhaven High School. Jayne met her soon-to-be husband at Liberty University. After they married, John joined the Navy, and together they moved to several states until settling in Newark for the last twenty-eight years. Jayne enjoyed serving in their church, playing piano, and crafting. Jayne loved her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren was always cherished.

Jayne will be remembered by her loving husband of forty-seven years, Rev. Johnnie DePugh; her children Joshua Lee (Rebekah) DePugh and Julie (Travis) Myles; grandchildren Alexander, Johnathan, Alijah and Addison; two sisters Donna (Percy) Minter and Karen (Jon) Pierson; many nieces and nephews.

Jayne was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica DePugh, in 2018; a sister and brother-in-law, Patsy (Jimmy) Dollahite.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.