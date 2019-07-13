D’Ercole, Antoinette “Toni” (Alvaro) 

LYONS: Antoinette “Toni” (Alvaro) D’Ercole, was blessed with Angel Wings at the age of 93. Toni was born July 6, 1926 in Geneva, NY to the late Francis and Mary Alvaro. In 1950 she married Dominick L. D’Ercole. They resided in Lyons, NY. Toni was the face of the restaurants that she and Dom owned from The Sevalin (Lyons), the Dolphin (Sodus Point) to the Normandy Inn (Wallington). When they stepped away from the restaurants, she stepped into waitressing at the local family diner, DaDa’s (Lyons) until its closure. Toni loved to dance and she was a regular at line dancing at the American Legion. She attended Saturday Mass and Sundays were spent with her grandchildren for their weekly donut date. Toni leaves behind 2 children; daughter Donna (Barry) Douglas, son Gregory D’Ercole; grandchildren Lindsay (Dan) Tiballi, Kyle (Lisa Inclema) Taplin, step-grandchildren; Jodi (Travis) Peregrin, Stacey (Chet) Wells; great grandchildren Dominick and Jaxson Tiballi, Vincent Taplin; step great-grandchildren Mallory Taplin, Christian and Jordan Yates, Douglas and Eliza Wells; as well as brother-in-law, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Dominick L. D’Ercole, her parents, sister and brother. The family would like to thank and appreciate all the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for their love and care of Toni during her many years there. A funeral Mass will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michaels), Lyons NY. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd, Lyons NY 14489. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com