DeRenzo, Thomas James

ELBRIDGE: Thomas James DeRenzo’s, age 58, formerly of Clyde, long and courageous battle with cancer ended peacefully at his home in Elbridge on Monday, May 3, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. Intermit will be at the St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde at the family’s convenience.

Tommy was born in Lyons on March 24, 1963 to Colleen (Tripp) and Frank H. DeRenzo, Junior. He graduated from Clyde-Savannah in 1981 and attended Genesee Community College. He had a career with the NYS Department of Transportation as an Equipment Operator and was Owner of the Macedon Gulf station.

He enjoyed fishing and camping, and was skilled at woodworking and working on cars. He also enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange. He was a Trumpet Player with the Savannah Cellar Savers.

Tom is survived by his companion Kathy Barnes Ford; sons Brett and Christopher (Jenna); grandchildren Jeffrey and Madison; and brothers Steven (Shelley) and Michael (Sharon) DeRenzo.

He was predeceased by his Mother Colleen DeRenzo and Father Frank H. DeRenzo, Jr. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge is in charge of arrangements.