September 6th 2020, Sunday
DeRomanis, Emma L. 

by WayneTimes.com
November 19, 2019

NORTH ROSE: Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 18, 2019. A service will be planned at a late date and time. Emma was born October 10, 1941 in Amarillo, Texas, a daughter to the late Claude A. and Elba McBride Pope. She was employed at Blossom View Nursing Home in Sodus. She was predeceased by her daughter, Etta Bateman, brother, David Pope, and son-in-law, Golden Grant.  She is survived by her husband Terry of 29 years, 2 sons, Pete (April) Lowery and Jeffrey (Debbie) Lowery; daughter, Lisa Grant; grandchildren, Diamond, Steven, Sonoma, Dustin, Ariana, Kalee, Travis, Emma, Paige, Victor and Jeffrey; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Claudine, Becky, Violet and Billie; many nieces and nephews.   Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com

