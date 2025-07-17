What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

DeRoo, Harold L. 

July 17, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON/EDGEWATER, FL: Harold L. DeRoo entered into rest peacefully on July 13, 2025, at the age of 84.

Harold was born on August 28, 1940, in Sodus, NY, the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Russell) DeRoo. He grew up in Williamson and graduated from Williamson High School. Following graduation, he partnered in a family business, DeRoo’s Food Products, and later enlisted in the United States Army and served his country with honor until his discharge.

A skilled tradesman, Harold was a partner in the D and W Metal Corp., worked at Xerox, and later owned and operated DeRoo’s Welding for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who found great joy in hunting, fishing, and sharing his knowledge and skills with others.

Harold is survived by his son, Bret (Julie) DeRoo, and daughter, Stephanie (Dave) Thomas; his grandchildren, Zachary and Elijah DeRoo, and Garrett, Skylar, and Jackson Thomas; sister, Diane (Jim) Leitgeb; as well as many extended family members and numerous friends.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Catherine DeRoo; a sister, Shirley Weeks; his former wife, Judy DeRoo; and significant other, Jean Ide.

A funeral service with full military honors for Harold will be held on Thursday, July 24 at 4 pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, CDCE Office, 400 Fort Hill Ave, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or to the Montezuma Audubon Center, PO Box 187, Savannah, NY 13146 in memory of Harold DeRoo for the DeRoo Youth Conservation and Sportsman Initiative.  

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com <http://www.youngfuneralhomeny.com/>

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.