DeRoo, Harold L. 

WILLIAMSON/EDGEWATER, FL: Harold L. DeRoo entered into rest peacefully on July 13, 2025, at the age of 84.

Harold was born on August 28, 1940, in Sodus, NY, the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Russell) DeRoo. He grew up in Williamson and graduated from Williamson High School. Following graduation, he partnered in a family business, DeRoo’s Food Products, and later enlisted in the United States Army and served his country with honor until his discharge.

A skilled tradesman, Harold was a partner in the D and W Metal Corp., worked at Xerox, and later owned and operated DeRoo’s Welding for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who found great joy in hunting, fishing, and sharing his knowledge and skills with others.

Harold is survived by his son, Bret (Julie) DeRoo, and daughter, Stephanie (Dave) Thomas; his grandchildren, Zachary and Elijah DeRoo, and Garrett, Skylar, and Jackson Thomas; sister, Diane (Jim) Leitgeb; as well as many extended family members and numerous friends.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Catherine DeRoo; a sister, Shirley Weeks; his former wife, Judy DeRoo; and significant other, Jean Ide.

A funeral service with full military honors for Harold will be held on Thursday, July 24 at 4 pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, CDCE Office, 400 Fort Hill Ave, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or to the Montezuma Audubon Center, PO Box 187, Savannah, NY 13146 in memory of Harold DeRoo for the DeRoo Youth Conservation and Sportsman Initiative.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com <http://www.youngfuneralhomeny.com/>