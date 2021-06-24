DeRoo, Hunter Walker

NEWARK: Hunter W. DeRoo, 18, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday (June 30) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Hunter’s celebration of life service will follow visitation at 8 p.m. at The Farm, 4076 Fish Farm Rd., Sodus, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.donordrive.com

On Wednesday, October 23, 2002, Hunter was born in Newark, NY, to Marvin C. and Irene E. (Hammond) DeRoo. Hunter grew up in the area graduating from Newark High School in 2020. He attended Wayne BOCES for auto mechanics, where he received several awards, including a scholarship. Hunter was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and hanging out at “the farm.” He was always eager to lend a hand, and if he didn’t know how to do something, he would learn how to be able to help.

Hunter will be remembered by his parents Marvin C. (Irene) DeRoo; brothers Johnathon and Dalton DeRoo; maternal grandmother, Betty Hammond and paternal grandfather, Marvin N DeRoo; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Hunter was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, John Hammond and paternal grandmother, Patricia DeRoo.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.