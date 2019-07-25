Obituaries
DeRoo, Patricia Ann
LYONS: Patricia Ann DeRoo, 74, died on Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Patricia was born on July 19, 1945 in Lyons, New York, the daughter of Charles and Gladys Pullen Stone. She started her career at Jamesway, she then went to work for her husband at M.N. DeRoo Incorporated. Patricia retired from Main Energy. She loved spending time with her family and also at the casinos. She is survived by her husband Marvin N. DeRoo, three children Marvin C. (Irene) DeRoo, David (Kirsten) DeRoo, Barbara (Thomas) Kuhlman all of Lyons, seven grandchildren Marvin J., Matthew, Miranda, Jonathon, Kaily, Hunter, and Dalton, a great grandson Owen, a brother Charles (Patty) Stone of Clyde, a sister Donna Stone-Galek of Newark and a niece and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday (July 29th) from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Heart Association, 25 Circle St. Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607 or Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, 1048 University Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com
