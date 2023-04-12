DeRoose, Irma G.

NORWICH/LYONS: Irma G. DeRoose, 75, formerly of Sherburne and more recently of the Chenango Valley Home in Norwich died peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. She died in the comfort of her two dear friends, Ann Holbert and John Antonowicz.

Irma was born on November 14, 1947 in Lyons, NY, the only daughter of Camille and Anna (Milan) DeRoose. She grew up in Wolcott, NY and graduated from Leavenworth Central School in 1965. She continued her education at Auburn Community College receiving an associate’s degree. Irma worked for a short time in the Syracuse area as a chemist before relocating to Norwich and working at Norwich-Eaton. While working for Norwich-Eaton, which later became Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Irma earned her bachelor’s degree at Binghamton University. She worked for the Quality Assurance department including managing batch records, working as a chemist, and in the international products division. Irma retired with Procter & Gamble and then worked for several years in Hamilton, NY before fully retiring.

A world traveler, Irma visited many places including Alaska, Hawaii, China, England, Scotland, Wales, France, South America, Italy, Germany, and Belgium where her ancestors were from. She volunteered for over ten years at the Chenango County Historical Society and Museum nearly every Thursday. There she did many tasks including collection inventory, data entry, and worked on inventorying the Norwich Pharmacal Company and Procter & Gamble collections. She attended the Silver Sneakers and Aquacise classes at the Norwich YMCA and was a communicant of both St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Norwich and St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Sherburne. Irma enjoyed word searches, reading, watching television, shopping, and going out to eat with her friends. She also enjoyed planning her high school class reunions. Most of all, Irma was a huge cat lover and had many during her life.

In September of 2021, Irma moved to the Chenango Valley Home where she made many friends. She organized the library there and was the Resident Council president. Irma thrived at the Home and enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes with her new friends.

Irma is survived by her cherished friends, Ann Holbert, Gail Merian, Andrea Gerberg, and John (Ceara) Antonowicz, all of Norwich; her museum family, her family at Chenango Valley Home; and several cousins. She was a kind and gentle friend to all she knew.

Irma’s friends would like to thank the Chenango Valley Home, especially Jax and Sandy, for the love, care, and kindness they provided Irma in her time there. Living there, we knew she was safe and happy. Her friends also would like thank Chenango Memorial Hospital including Becky, Danielle, Josh, and Stuart for the comfort they provided Irma in her last few days.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Irma was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Church of St. Bartholomew’s, 81 East Main Street, Norwich, where the Rev. Daniel Caughey, will officiate. Friends were invited to call at the Wilson Funeral Home, 68 South Broad Street, Norwich, on Wednesday, April 12, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Marie Dykstra recited the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. prior to the calling hours. Irma was be laid to rest with her parents at 11:00 am on Friday, April 14 at the Evergreen Cemetery, Huron, NY, where the Deacon Dale Grey of St. Bartholomew’s Church, will officiate.

Contributions in Irma’s memory may be made to the Chenango County Historical Society and Museum, 45 Rexford Street, Norwich, NY 13815, the Chenango County SPCA, 6160 County Road 32, Norwich, NY 13815, or the Chenango Valley Home, 24 Canasawacta Street, Norwich, NY 13815. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Wilson Funeral Home.