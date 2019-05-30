DeRossett, Fred H. 

NEWARK/LYONS: Fred H. DeRossett, 78, lost his long courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Fred was born the son of Samuel and Anna (Tussey) DeRossett on April 26, 1941, in Prestonsburg, KY and spent his youth in the coal mining hollers of Kentucky. He relocated to Newark, NY and married Margaret McIntyre and had two children. He was an active member of the Newark Volunteer Fire Dept., the Elks Club, and was an avid league bowler. He worked at Garlock, C.H. Stuart and retired from Heluva Good Cheese. During his tenure at Heluva Good Cheese he was honored by his peers with Employee of the Year. He loved being outdoors, gardening, mowing and had a popular stand at the Newark Farmer’s Market. He was most content when sitting on his porch or tinkering in the garage. He had a special connection with all his rescued dogs and cats and regardless of how badly they had been abused, they instantly felt safe with him and knew they had finally found a loving home. Fred and Glenn (Leary) DeRossett have been soulmates and inseparable for 44 years. Fred will be remembered by his children and step-children Mary (Mark) DeRossett-Thoms, Julie Granger, Wendy Caffee, Tracy DiazCruz; grandchildren Brett, Kelsey, Alex, Katie, Ryan, Casey, Kaitlyn and Samantha; great-grandchildren Rhys and Laila; brother, John “JB” (Margaret) DeRossett; sisters Bessie (David) Swartz and Sue (Jim) Bradley. Fred was predeceased by his parents; brothers Nayman and David; sisters Julie Ann and Jean; his first wife Peg. Respecting Fred’s wishes all services will be private. In memory of Fred, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, a Humane Society of your own choice or Newark Volunteer Fire Department, 150 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com