DeRue, Gerald

NEWARK: Gerald DeRue, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

In honor of Gerald’s wishes there will be no prior calling hours. Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Fairville Cemetery for Gerald’s graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Gerald was born the son of the late Marinus and Carrie (Sanders) DeRue on Monday, November 7, 1932, in Newark, NY. Gerald grew up in the area and worked at Mobil Chemical for over thirty years before retiring. Gerald enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, ice fishing and was an excellent horseshoe player. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Gerald will be remembered by his children David (Deborah Manno) DeRue and Eileen (Paul) Welker; grandchildren Jacob Manno, Bradley Welker, Ryan Welker, Seth Welker; sister, Janet (James) Heald; nieces Sheila (Scott) Caralla, Wendy (Ed) Fisher and Karen Curtin; nephew, Rick (Veronica) Schoonerman; special friends Scott Caralla, Patty and Keith Battle.

Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Mary in 2017; daughter, Michelle in 1998.

