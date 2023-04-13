DeRue, Kathryn Kemp  "Kay"

PALMYRA: Kathryn Kemp DeRue, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023, after a short illness at age 71. Kay was predeceased by her parents, Roger and Elizabeth Kemp. Kay is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Thomas DeRue; her children, daughter Leigh (David) Mason of Mexico, NY and son Scott (Renee) DeRue of Palmyra, NY; granddaughter Kenley DeRue and step grandchildren Kevin, Kelly, and Grace Mason; sisters Sue (Douglas) DeRue and Lynn Gibbs; in-laws Linda (Peter) Low, Michael (Elaine), John VanDusen, Douglas (Sue), Daniel (Barbara), Reginald (Dawn), Ronald (Elizabeth), Andrew (Robin), Jeffrey (Deborah), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Kay was born in Clifton Springs, NY on January 31, 1952. She attended Palmyra-Macedon Schools and graduated from SUNY Oswego with a degree in Mathematics. She worked for almost forty years for regional businesses to include Mobil Chemical and Pactiv, mostly in customer service.

She absolutely adored children, dearly loved her church family, adorned the family home with beautiful flower gardens of all shapes and sizes, collected antiques and loved vacation trips to Big Gull Lake in Canada. To many in her family she will be remembered for her sewing skills, especially for her many hand-sewn coverlets and quilts. She liked all four seasons but was especially fond of Fall. She was an ardent Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange fan; so you could always find her in team apparel for game days. During all PGA Golf Tournaments, you could find her glued to the TV.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 from 4-7 PM. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2023 with a memorial service at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church of Macedon (FBC), 58 Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502. Burial at a later date at the convenience of the family. Kay loved her church, expressions of sympathy, in Kay’s name, may be made in the form of a contribution to the FBC of Macedon Memorial Fund. Please visit the tribute wall of Kay’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo.