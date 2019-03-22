Obituaries
DeRue, Paul
MARION: Entered into rest on 03/21/2019 at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara; survived by his daughter, Audrey (Allen) Walck; son, Grant (Rachel) DeRue; grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin; siblings, Linda Low, Mike, Gail VanDusen, Tom, Doug, Dan, Reg, Ron, Andy, and Jeff; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday March 26, 5pm to 8pm at Grace Baptist Church, 3040 Walworth Road, Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral will be held Wednesday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Central School Varsity Club, 4034 Warner Road, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
