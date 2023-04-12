DeRycke, Linda C.

NEWARK: Linda C. DeRycke passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023. She was born October 30, 1949 in Newark Ny. She worked at Newark Development Center. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would tell you her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Morris and Helen DeRycke and her brother Steven DeRycke. She is survived by her ex husband and friend Frederick Greule Sr, her daughter Holly Williams, her son Frederick Greule Jr, and grandchilden Andrew Williams, Eric Williams, Joshua Williams and Sandra Greule and great grandchildren. There will be no calling hours per Linda’s request. There will be a celebration/rememberance get together on May 6, 2023 and Newark VFW 1pm to 4 pm

