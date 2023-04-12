Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 12th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

DeRycke, Linda C.

by WayneTimes.com
April 12, 2023

NEWARK: Linda C. DeRycke passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023. She was born October 30, 1949 in Newark Ny. She worked at Newark Development Center. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would tell you her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Morris and Helen DeRycke and her brother Steven DeRycke. She is survived by her ex husband and friend Frederick Greule Sr, her daughter Holly Williams, her son Frederick Greule Jr, and grandchilden Andrew Williams, Eric Williams, Joshua Williams and Sandra Greule and great grandchildren. There will be no calling hours per Linda’s request. There will be a celebration/rememberance get together on May 6, 2023 and Newark VFW 1pm to 4 pm

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeRycke, Linda C.

NEWARK: Linda C. DeRycke passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023. She was born October 30, 1949 in Newark Ny. She worked at Newark Development Center. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would tell you her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Morris and Helen […]

Read More
DeRoose, Irma G.

NORWICH/LYONS: Irma G. DeRoose, 75, formerly of Sherburne and more recently of the Chenango Valley Home in Norwich died peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. She died in the comfort of her two dear friends, Ann Holbert and John Antonowicz. Irma was born on November 14, 1947 in Lyons, NY, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square