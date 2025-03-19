DeSain, Christine M.

LYONS: Christine M. DeSain, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at DeMay Living Center.

In honor of Christine’s wishes all services will remain private.

Christine was born the daughter of the late Walter and Arlene Hardie on Friday, February 6, 1948, in Rochester, NY.

Christine will be remembered by her husband, Frank DeSain; stepsons Dean (Amanda) DeSain and Michael (Kawi) DeSain; daughters Julie Bellanca and Heather Maybee; siblings Robert Hardie, Sandy Flieger, and Jeanett Bondurant; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Christine was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Arlene Hardie, and a brother, Bill Hardie.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.