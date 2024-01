NEWARK: Gary Lee DeSain 71, died Friday, January 5, 2024.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial East Newark cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Gary was born in Newark , August 25, 1952 son of Frank and Shirley Collier DeSain. He had lived in the area for many years.

Survived by his brother Frank(Chris) DeSain, of Lyons, Sister Betty Ann ( Gary) Heintzman, Nephews , Dean & Michael DeSain .

Predecease by his parents Frank and Shirley & his stepbrother Robert DeSain . Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.legacy.com