DeSain, Nicholas Jay

VENICE, FL/LYONS: Nicholas Jay DeSain, 27, passed away on September 18, 2021. He was born on December 24, 1993 to Jay Thomas DeSain and Vickie Bogan in Fort Benning, Georgia. He attended Lyons High School and graduated in 2012. Nicholas enjoyed cooking, music, and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He loved to be around his family and friends.

He will be remembered as a loving son and brother. He was always known to be truly happy to stay and chat awhile when he would run into friends and family. People would often comment on how kind, cordial, and polite he was.

Even though Nicholas was taken to soon from this world, he was an organ donor, and his donation will help others in need.

Nicholas is preceded in death by his grandmother Nancy DeSain, grandfather Robert “Billy” Wells and uncle Charles Petrus.

He is survived by his father Jay (Jennifer) DeSain, mother Vickie Bogan, girlfriend Jessica Hall, brother Darryl (Brielle) Long Jr., brother Vincent DeSain, sister Giulietta DeSain, grandfather Thomas DeSain, grandmother Diane (Robert Torres) Duffus, great-grandmother Ella Mae Smith, aunt Laurie (George) Bennett, aunt Andrea Petrus, uncles Willie (BB) Lundy, Trevor (Baby) Duffus, Billy Wells, Robert Wells, and Maurice Wells, nephew Asher Long as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a service held on Saturday October 2, 2021, at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan Street, Lyons, NY 14489, with a viewing from 11AM-12PM and a service to follow.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.